Japanese Princess Hisako to Visit Poland

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Hisako of Takamado will make a private visit to Poland for a week from Nov. 29, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

Princess Hisako, the widow of the late Prince Takamado, a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, will visit the Manggha Museum of Japanese Art and Technology in Krakow to attend a ceremony marking its 30th anniversary, the agency said.

A visit to an institute for academic education in Warsaw is also being arranged.

Princess Hisako attended the museum's opening ceremony in 1994 together with the late Prince Takamado, who passed away in 2002. She will attend the upcoming event at the invitation of the museum, the agency said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]