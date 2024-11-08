CDP's Edano to Chair Japan Lower House Constitution Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, former leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is set to become chairman of the Commission on the Constitution of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament.

Ruling and opposition parties Friday agreed to give the post to the CDP instead of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which suffered a crushing defeat in last month's Lower House election.

The selection of Edano is expected to impact discussions on constitutional revisions sought by the LDP and others, as he argued against recognizing the Self-Defense Forces in the Constitution and adding an emergency clause during the CDP's leadership race in September.

The ruling and opposition sides agreed to give nine of the 17 chairpersonships of the Lower House's standing committees to the LDP, five to the CDP and one each to Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), Komeito and the Democratic Party for the People.

The CDP sought the post of Judicial Affairs Committee chair in order to advance discussions on the proposed introduction of a selective dual surname system for married couples. In return, it agreed that the LDP members will chair the Foreign Affairs and Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism committees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]