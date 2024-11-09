Japanese Princess Yuriko's Condition Deteriorates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The condition of hospitalized Japanese Princess Yuriko, 101, has deteriorated, officials of the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

An examination conducted on the princess Thursday found a decline in the function of many of her organs, including the heart and kidneys, according to the officials. She is receiving treatment at a hospital room but is unresponsive.

Princess Yuriko, great-aunt by marriage of Emperor Naruhito, entered St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo's Chuo Ward in March due to a mild cerebral infarction and aspiration pneumonia.

She had been undergoing rehabilitation, such as sitting in a wheelchair, but had been unable to eat or drink on her own.

Her granddaughter, Princess Akiko, who left for Britain on Thursday to attend an international conference in London, returned to Tokyo Saturday morning and visited the hospital to see Princess Yuriko.

