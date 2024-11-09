Ishiba Mulling U.S. Visit for Talks with Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering visiting the United States later this month to hold his first face-to-face meeting with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, Japanese government sources have said.

The U.S. trip will follow Ishiba's visit to Brazil, where he is slated to attend an international meeting, according to the sources.

Trump, who is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20 next year following his victory in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, is already engaging in diplomacy with other world leaders.

Ishiba, who took office in early October, aims to build a relationship of trust with the former U.S. president and reach an agreement with him to further fortify the Japan-U.S. alliance.

The Japanese government is working with the Trump side on arranging a schedule and a venue for an Ishiba-Trump meeting. Japanese officials may visit the United States next week to discuss details of the expected meeting.

