Japan Develops General-Purpose Optical Quantum Computer

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team said Friday that it has developed a general-purpose optical quantum computer that is accessible externally via the internet.

The team, including government-backed research institute Riken, plans to start making the computer available to researchers who have signed joint research agreements as early as within this year.

Quantum computers, utilizing the principles of quantum mechanics, are believed to be capable of solving highly complex problems with computing power exceeding that of supercomputers.

Many quantum computers use superconducting elements, thus requiring special environments such as extremely low temperatures and vacuum.

Meanwhile, optical quantum computers, which utilize light pulses, can be used at room temperature and are advantageous in terms of scalability and ease of handling.

