Nuclear Debris from Fukushima N-Plant Reactor Weighs 0.7 Gram

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The nuclear fuel debris collected on a trial basis from a crippled reactor at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station weighs 0.7 gram, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Friday.

The collected substance will be analyzed at four facilities, including the Japan Atomic Energy Agency, for research toward full-scale extraction of nuclear fuel debris from reactors at the TEPCO plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

Hydrogen concentration in the fuel debris retrieved from the plant's No. 2 reactor was below the detection limit, so the company determined that it can be transported safely.

Before the extraction, the radiation level of the 5-millimeter fragment of fuel debris was 0.2 millisievert, according to TEPCO.

The company plans to spend the next few days preparing for the transportation of the fuel debris to the four facilities.

