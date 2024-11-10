Japan to Enhance Support for Truant Children

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry plans to strengthen support in fiscal 2025 for municipalities improving learning environments for truant students at elementary and junior high schools.

Subsidies will be provided for covering part of costs for newly assigning study assistants to "school education support centers" set up at vacant classrooms.

The initiative is designed to secure places for children who find it difficult to enter schools and classes, and prevent truancy and help truant students return to school.

At school education support centers, set up at elementary and junior high schools by municipal governments, study assistants support students who can go to school but are unable to enter classrooms.

Study assistants also offer consultations in cooperation with school counsellors.

