Japan Mulling Mandatory Allergen Labeling for Cashew Nuts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency is considering adding cashew nuts to the list of foods for which allergen labeling is required, in view of increasing allergic reaction cases.

Last year, 279, or 4.6 pct, of 6,033 food allergy cases were caused by cashew nuts, making the nuts the seventh most common food allergen, according to the agency’s triennial survey report based on data from doctors. The proportion and the ranking compare with 0.6 pct and 14th, respectively, in the first survey in 2002.

Moreover, cashew nuts have emerged as the fifth most common cause of severe allergic shocks, with 37 anaphylaxis cases last year, the survey also found.

With more and more people becoming health-conscious, the nuts’ consumption has climbed to add to allergy cases, the agency said.

The food labeling law sets eight foods including eggs and milk as specified allergens for which labeling is mandatory. Walnuts were added to the list last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]