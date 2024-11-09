Japan Emperor, Empress Visit Fish-Rearing Facility in Oita Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Kunisaki, Oita Pref., Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited a facility to grow young fish in the city of Kunisaki, Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Saturday.

An official at the facility told the Emperor and the Empress that water tanks are illuminated with green light-emitting diode light to promote the growth of fish. The couple then fed young marbled flounder with a spoon.

They also interacted with local fishers. Emperor Naruhito asked them how much fish they can catch amid global warming.

The Emperor and the Empress arrived in the prefecture the same day on a special flight from Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

On Sunday, the Imperial couple are set to attend a ceremony for the 43rd national marine convention to be held in the city of Oita, the prefecture's capital, and a welcome event at sea in the city of Beppu in the prefecture. They will fly back to Tokyo on Sunday evening.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]