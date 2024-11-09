U.N. Committee Adopts Draft Resolution against Nukes in Space

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. General Assembly's committee on disarmament on Friday adopted a draft resolution calling for countries not to deploy nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction into outer space.

The resolution, jointly submitted by Japan, the United States and Argentina, was adopted by a majority vote, with support from 160 countries, at a meeting of the First Committee.

Russia, which is apparently developing nuclear weapons aimed at destroying satellites, and three other countries--North Korea, Iran and Syria--voted against the resolution, while six nations, including China and Belarus, abstained from voting.

The full General Assembly is expected to formally adopt the resolution by year-end although it would not be legally binding.

The draft resolution supports the Outer Space Treaty, which came into effect in 1967 and stipulates the peaceful use of outer space. It calls on countries not to develop nuclear weapons that would be deployed into orbit around Earth.

