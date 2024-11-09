Ryuichi Sakamoto's Work Nominated for Grammy

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Late Japanese music legend Ryuichi Sakamoto's final solo piano concert work "Opus" is on the 2025 Grammy nominations list, it was learned Friday.

The work, recorded in September 2022, has been nominated in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. In the United States, Opus, originally made as a concert film, was released as an album earlier this year.

American diva Beyonce leads with 11 nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards. The award ceremony will be held Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Sakamoto won a Grammy and Oscar for the soundtrack album for "The Last Emperor," released in 1987.

He also contributed songs to movies including "Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence" and "The Revenant," released in 1983 and 2015, respectively. Sakamoto died in March 2023 at the age of 71.

