Ishiba Vows to Bolster Japan-U.S. Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday pledged to strengthen the alliance between Japan and the United States.

"We want to work together to further strengthen the alliance," Ishiba told a Self-Defense Forces review ceremony at a training field of the Ground SDF's Camp Asaka, which straddles Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture, apparently keeping in mind a possible meeting with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.

Work is underway for setting up Ishiba's first face-to-face meeting with Trump, who won Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, later this month.

Referring to recent military activities by China, Russia and North Korea, Ishiba said, "The Japan-U.S. alliance is the cornerstone of Japan's diplomacy and national security."

"We will build a network of allies and like-minded countries in an effective and multi-layered manner to further ensure regional security and stability," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]