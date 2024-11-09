Komeito Picks Land Min. Saito as New Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Saturday selected land minister Tetsuo Saito as its new leader to replace Keiichi Ishii, who lost his House of Representatives seat in October's general election for the lower chamber of parliament.

Following Komeito's setback in the Oct. 27 Lower House election, Saito, 72, is set to accelerate work to rebuild the party ahead of next summer's elections for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly and the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament. Ishii became Komeito leader only on Sept. 28.

Also at Saturday's extraordinary Komeito convention in Tokyo, approval was given for Secretary-General Makoto Nishida, 62, and policy chief Mitsunari Okamoto, 59, to retain their posts in the party.

"We couldn't push back the headwind associated with the issue of 'politics and money,'" Saito said at the convention. He called on party members to unite, saying, "If we stand up as one, our counteroffensive would make great progress."

"We'll definitely win" the Upper House and Tokyo assembly elections, Saito stressed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]