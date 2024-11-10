Global Stability to Be Tested at APEC, G-20 Summits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Close attention will likely be paid to whether participants at key multilateral meetings later this month can find common ground toward stabilizing the global economy and the international situation.

A summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the Peruvian capital of Lima. Leaders from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies are set to meet in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 18-19.

The APEC and G-20 summits come at a time when the international order is at risk of being further shaken as former U.S. President Donald Trump, who advocates an America first approach, won the U.S. presidential election earlier this month and no sign of resolution is seen in the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The meetings will be attended by leaders including Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Participating leaders are also expected to hold bilateral talks, possibly discussing issues related to the international order after the January 2025 launch of the second Trump administration.

