Lotte OKs Roki Sasaki's Transfer to MLB

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Chiba Lotte Marines, a Japanese professional baseball team, said Saturday that it has approved right-hander Roki Sasaki's transfer to U.S. Major League Baseball through the posting system and will launch related procedures.

Many MLB teams are expected to show interest in the 23-year-old Japanese pitcher, known for his fastball and forkball.

"I really thank the team for allowing me (to play in MLB)," Sasaki said in a statement released through the Marines, a team in the Pacific League of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB. "I will make efforts to become the No. 1 player in the world," he said.

Masato Yoshii, manager of the Marines, said: "Of course, (Sasaki's departure) would be a great loss for our team. But I understand his wish because I've played in the United States."

After graduating from Ofunato high school in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sasaki joined the Marines as the team's first draft pick for 2019.

