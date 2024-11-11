Yamaha Motor Targeting Generation Z in India

Newsfrom Japan

Chennai, India, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Yamaha Motor Co. is expanding sales of its sports motorcycles in India, the world's largest market for two-wheeled vehicles, by targeting Generation Z, or people born in and after the mid-1990s.

There is strong demand for motorcycles in the country of more than 1.4 billion people, and local automakers with cheap products command a sizable market share.

The Japanese company is differentiating itself with a strategy centered on sports bikes with excellent design to spur demand among young people.

Yamaha is promoting to Gen Zers in India its motorcycles with displacements of at least 150 cc, sporty appearances and colorful wheels. Priced at 100,000 rupees or more per unit, they are more expensive than common bike models in the country which have lower price tags of between 60,000 and 90,000 rupees.

The main customers of Yamaha's bikes are upper middle-class people increasing in urban areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]