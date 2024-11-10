Heavy Rain Hits Okinawa, Amami Region

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rain pummeled some areas in the northern part of the main island of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Sunday morning.

Torrential rain also hit Okinoerabu Island in the Amami region of Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday afternoon.

The downpour was caused by rain clouds that developed partly due to a low pressure system formed over the East China Sea. The Japan Meteorological Agency urged local people to remain on alert for landslides and other disasters.

The low pressure system is expected to move eastward, as are the rain clouds.

One-hour rainfall totaled over 110-120 millimeters in many areas in the northern part of Okinawa's main island.

