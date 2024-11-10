Japan Imperial Couple Attend Annual Marine Convention

Newsfrom Japan

Oita, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended the 43rd national marine convention, held in the southwestern city of Oita, the capital of the namesake prefecture, on Sunday morning.

The prefecture hosted the inaugural marine convention, in 1981.

It is the second time for the annual event to be held in the prefecture. The first event took place in the town of Tsurumi, now part of the city of Saiki.

While showing concern over the impact of climate change and marine plastic waste on fishing operations, Emperor Naruhito said in a speech, "I hope you will bring together your wisdom again and redouble efforts to expand activities for creating an abundant sea while leveraging this year's convention, held in the place where the first event took place."

Later on Sunday, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako moved to the city of Beppu in the same prefecture and released young marbled flounder and red sea bream into the sea from the port of Beppu while a fleet of local fishing boats welcomed the couple at the port.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]