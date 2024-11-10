Nippon Ishin Chief Refuses to Cooperate with Ishiba Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Nobuyuki Baba, leader of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), on Sunday pledged not to cooperate with the administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

In a meeting at the prime minister's official residence, Baba told Ishiba, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, that Nippon Ishin cannot work with the Ishiba government for the enactment of budget and other bills since the ruling side failed to keep its promises, including one for establishing a rule requiring the disclosure of the use of research, public relations and accommodation allowances provided to lawmakers, during this year's regular parliamentary session.

At a press conference after the meeting, Baba said he told Ishiba that Nippon Ishin "has no intention at all" to listen to the LDP and "will never make concessions" unless the issue of politics and money is resolved.

A special session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is set to start Monday following the Oct. 27 general election.

In the House of Representatives election, the LDP and its Komeito ally lost their majority in the all-important lower chamber of the Diet although the LDP remained the biggest force in the chamber.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]