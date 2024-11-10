No Major Change Observed in Princess Yuriko's Condition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--There has been no major change in the condition of 101-year-old Japanese Princess Yuriko, whose heart, kidneys and many other organs have suffered a deterioration in function, officials of the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

Her condition did not change much from Saturday, according to the officials.

Princess Yuriko, great-aunt by marriage of Emperor Naruhito, has been in St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo's Chuo Ward.

She sleeps long hours, the agency officials said. On Sunday, the princess opened her eyes when she was told something, they said, adding that she is conscious.

Imperial Family members including Princess Akiko visited the hospital to see Princess Yuriko on Sunday. Princes Akiko, granddaughter of Princess Yuriko, returned home from Britain on Saturday.

