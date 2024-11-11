DPFP Head Urges PM to Adopt Political Reforms by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, called on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday to achieve political reforms such as abolishing so-called policy activity funds at an extraordinary parliamentary session to be convened as soon as early next month.

Tamaki also urged Ishiba, who is also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to review the 1.03-million-yen annual income threshold for income tax and to lower the gasoline tax.

The demands came after the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito failed to secure a majority in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in last month's general election.

In their meeting Monday morning, the prime minister sought Tamaki's support for parliamentary affairs, including efforts to pass by the end of this year a supplementary budget bill for fiscal 2024.

"I said that we want to accept the opposition's views humbly and decide things in a transparent way," Ishiba told reporters after the meeting.

