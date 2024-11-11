Japan MSDF Minesweeper Sinks after Fire

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The minesweeper Ukushima of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force sank on Monday after catching a fire the previous day, the MSDF said.

A 33-year-old petty officer 3rd class is believed to be trapped in the ship. Divers from the MSDF and the Japan Coast Guard continued to search for the missing officer.

The fire started near the Ukushima's engine around 9:43 a.m. Sunday, when the ship was some 2 kilometers north of Oshima, an island in the city of Munakata, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The ship capsized around 12:05 a.m. Monday, and most of its hull was submerged. It was concluded that the ship completely sank at 8:34 a.m.

The MSDF set up a team to investigate the accident, while the Japan Transport Safety Board decided to send two investigators.

