Japan DPFP's Tamaki Admits Having Affair

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki, head of Japan's Democratic Party for the People, on Monday admitted having an extramarital affair as alleged in a magazine report.

The report "is largely true," Tamaki told a press conference. "I'd like to apologize not only to my family but also to everyone in the country who had high hopes for me."

The scandal hit the opposition party after it sharply boosted its presence in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, in the Oct. 27 general election.

On whether he will step down as head of the party, Tamaki said, "I'd like to listen to what my peers have to say." Meanwhile, he ruled out an intention to resign as a lawmaker, saying, "I hope to meet the expectations through my work."

The DPFP held a meeting of party lawmakers from both Diet chambers and decided to keep him in the post.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]