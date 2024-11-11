Nojima to Acquire Vaio for 11.2 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese electronics retailer Nojima Corp. said Monday that it will acquire Japanese personal computer maker Vaio Corp. for about 11.2 billion yen.

Nojima will purchase about 93 pct of Vaio's outstanding shares from investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc., aiming to make Vaio a subsidiary on Jan. 6 next year.

Nojima hopes to boost sales of PCs for corporate customers by using its sales network for smartphones and other devices.

Vaio was originally the personal computer business of what is now Sony Group Corp., but it was sold to JIP in 2014 after struggling due to the rise of overseas rivals and the spread of smartphones.

Vaio will not change its corporate and brand names or business operations policies after coming under Nojima's wing, and members of its leadership will remain in their posts. Nojima will not sell Vaio products exclusively at its outlets.

