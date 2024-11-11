COP29 Climate Talks Start in Azerbaijan

Newsfrom Japan

Baku, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--U.N. climate talks started in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, on Monday for a 12-day run, seen focusing on whether to increase money to help developing countries fight global warming.

At the 29th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP29, the participating countries will set a target for the financial contribution that advanced nations will make to developing countries from 2025.

While the current amount is 100 billion dollars a year, developing countries want the annual amount to be raised to around 1 trillion dollars.

At an opening ceremony, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s minister of ecology and natural resources, noted the importance of action to address climate change.

Babayev called for unity in a bid to make progress toward a world full of green areas.

