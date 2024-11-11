INTERVIEW: NEC Ready to Raise Pay Substantially in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--NEC Corp. is ready to raise wages substantially in spring next year, President and CEO Takayuki Morita said in a recent interview.

"It's our duty as a company to respond to high prices in a way that will result in a real-term wage increase," Morita said.

But he added that the Japanese electronics company will not raise wages uniformly and that pay raises will depend on types of jobs.

NEC introduced a job-focused, merit-based pay system in fiscal 2024, which started last April. The company plans to expand the system across group firms, starting in fiscal 2025.

At the same time, NEC will reorganize the group to strengthen its information technology services and research and development capabilities.

