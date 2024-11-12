Japanese Princess Yuriko in State of Reduced Consciousness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Yuriko is in a state of reduced consciousness, with functions of her heart and kidneys declining, an Imperial Household Agency official has said.

But there have been no major changes in her condition, Buichiro Kuroda, vice head of the agency, said Monday.

The 101-year-old princess, great-aunt by marriage of Emperor Naruhito, is staying at St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo.

An examination conducted on Thursday confirmed the deterioration of the functions of her entire body, including her heart and kidneys.

Princess Yuriko is recuperating calmly in a general hospital room and she opened her eyes when she was spoken to on Monday morning, according to Kuroda.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]