LDP to Lead Efforts to Find Political Fund Solutions: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday said that his Liberal Democratic Party will lead efforts to find solutions to problems related to political funds provided to lawmakers.

The LDP will "take the initiative in finding the answer" over the research, public relations and accommodation allowances that the government pays lawmakers and the policy activity funds that political parties pay their member lawmakers, Ishiba said.

Ishiba, the LDP's president, made the statement at the first general meeting of the party's political reform headquarters held in light of the party's slush fund scandal.

At the meeting, the LDP as a whole affirmed that it aims to revise related rules including the political funds control law by year-end.

On a ban on political donations by companies and other organizations proposed by opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Ishiba said, "We will need to work toward a law revision if there is such a need."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]