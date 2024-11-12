USJ to Open “Donkey Kong Country” on Dec. 11

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Theme park Universal Studios Japan, located in the western city of Osaka, will open on Dec. 11 a new area based on Nintendo Co.'s Donkey Kong video game series.

The “Donkey Kong Country” zone is themed on a jungle where gorilla character Donkey Kong and his friends live.

Visitors can enjoy the Donkey Kong world by riding a roller-coaster designed to replicate the mine cart railroad experience from the game series.

Some of the new area, including the mine cart ride, was unveiled to the media Tuesday.

The ride starts from and arrives at the Golden Temple, a shining building seen in the series. Murals showcasing iconic items from the series enhance the immersive experience.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]