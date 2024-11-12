Japan PM Ishiba to Visit South America from Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit South America from Thursday to attend summits of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and the Group of 20 major economies, the government said Tuesday.

Ishiba is planning to hold his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the eight-day trip.

The APEC summit will take place in Lima, Peru, over two days from Friday, and the G-20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, over two days from Monday.

Ishiba, who took office last month, is also expected to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during the trip.

Ishiba will "convey Japan's position on global issues, in addition to the promotion of free and open trade and investment" at the APEC meeting, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference.

