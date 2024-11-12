Osaka Gov. Yoshimura to Run for Nippon Ishin Leadership

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) co-leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, announced on Tuesday his candidacy in the Dec. 1 party leadership election.

"I hope to rebuild Nippon Ishin and advertise the reason why our party exists through the leadership election," Yoshimura told a press conference at the opposition party's headquarters in the western city of Osaka, the capital of the namesake prefecture.

The party election's official campaign period will kick off on Sunday.

In the Oct. 27 general election, Nippon Ishin saw the number of its seats in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, shrink by five to 38.

Nippon Ishin then voted to hold a party leadership election. Party co-leader Nobuyuki Baba announced that he would take responsibility by not seeking re-election.

