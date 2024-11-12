SoftBank Group Posts 1st April-Sept. Net Profit in 3 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. said Tuesday that it turned profitable in April-September for the first time in three years, thanks to the improved balance of its mainstay investment operations, including the SoftBank Vision Fund, or SVF, business.

For the first half of fiscal 2024, the Japanese technology investor posted a consolidated net profit of 1,005.3 billion yen, against the year-before loss of 1,408.7 billion yen.

The SVF business, which invests in startups, generated an investment profit of 599.8 billion yen as some stocks in its portfolio rose.

The group’s bottom line was also boosted by a foreign exchange gain of 289 billion yen, reflecting the yen’s appreciation.

