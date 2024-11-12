Nuclear Debris from Fukushima Plant Moved to Lab

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--The nuclear fuel debris collected in a trial from a crippled reactor at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant was transported to a research facility in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Tuesday, the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., said.

The debris, which is about 5 millimeters in size and weighs 0.7 gram, was transported to the research facility of the Japan Atomic Energy Agency in the Ibaraki town of Oarai.

The JAEA said the facility will start analyzing the debris on Thursday mainly using an electron microscope. The debris will later be divided and analyzed in detail, such as its components and hardness, also at other facilities over several months to a year.

Research results will be used to examine specific methods to remove melted debris from Fukushima plant reactors and store it, and consider ways to prevent exposure to radiation.

In September, TEPCO started the trial to remove debris at the plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown, and succeeded in collecting the debris on Thursday.

