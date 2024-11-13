AI Character Guides Visitors at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese logistic service group Yamato Holdings Co. has begun a trial demonstration of a digital signage featuring an artificial intelligence-powered character that serves a guide for visitors at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

The interactive animal character in ninja attire answers questions in Japanese, English and Chinese about door-to-door parcel delivery and temporary baggage storage services, as well as about airport facilities.

The AI character guide service, if put into practical use, is expected to help reduce reception service workloads.

The demonstration test, which began Tuesday, is scheduled to run until Dec. 8 at Yamato's baggage counters for international passengers at Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

Spiral.AI Inc., a Tokyo startup, developed the character using generative AI technology.

