Nvidia CEO Wants to Help Spread AI in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Jensen Huang, CEO of U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp., on Wednesday expressed willingness to expand collaboration with Japanese companies, saying that he wants to help spread artificial intelligence in Japan.

Huang made the comment in a speech delivered at an event in Tokyo.

Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of Japanese telecommunications and investment giant SoftBank Group Corp., who had a discussion with Huang at the event, said that he plans to strengthen ties with Nvidia over the development of a new telecommunications system using AI at unit SoftBank Corp.

Nvidia produces chips used for generative AI systems, and its business has been expanding rapidly on the back of strong demand. Its market capitalization recently reached about 3.64 trillion dollars, beating Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. to rank as the world's most valuable firm.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]