Rakuten Remains in Red in Jan.-Sept.

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Group Inc. said Wednesday that it suffered a net loss in January-September due to losses in its mobile phone business, remaining in the red for the nine-month period for the sixth year in a row.

The Japanese company posted a consolidated net loss of 150.3 billion yen for the latest nine months, compared with a loss of 208.4 billion yen a year before.

Rakuten fully entered the mobile phone business in spring 2020. Its mobile phone unit, Rakuten Mobile Inc., was still burdened by spending on base stations, while reporting healthy growth in its subscriber numbers.

Rakuten Mobile saw its number of subscribers top eight million in mid-October due mainly to the popularity of an unlimited data plan. It aims to increase the figure to 10 million to reach profitability.

