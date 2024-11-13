Japan, U.S., S. Korea Kick Off Freedom Edge Joint Exercise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea kicked off their Freedom Edge joint exercise on Wednesday, the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff said the same day.

During the three-day drills in the East China Sea south of South Korea's Jeju Island, the three countries' forces will carry out joint operations in the sea, air, space and cyberspace in view of North Korea's repeated missile launches and China's aggressive maritime expansion.

The exercise, the second of its kind, is joined by seven vessels including the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis destroyer Haguro and the U.S. 7th Fleet's aircraft carrier USS George Washington, as well as aircraft of the three countries.

Specifically, high-level combat training with the F-35 stealth fighter jets, cyberattack simulations and complex ballistic missile response drills will be conducted, the ministry said.

