No "Slush Fund" Lawmakers Appointed to Senior Govt Posts

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration on Wednesday appointed 26 state ministers and 28 parliamentary vice ministers, none of whom are Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers involved in the ruling party's "slush fund" scandal.

The exclusion of such scandal-tainted lawmakers is apparently aimed at avoiding criticism from the opposition camp and the public.

Asked whether the scandal influenced the appointments, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference that the appointments were based on skills, experience and other backgrounds. "I'd like to refrain from answering further," he added.

Among the appointees are Hisayuki Fujii, state minister for foreign affairs, Eriko Imai, parliamentary vice minister of the Cabinet Office, and Akiko Ikuina, parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs.

