Japan Display Bracing for Wider Net Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan Display Inc. said Wednesday that its group net loss for the business year to March 2025 is now projected to expand to 39.3 billion yen from its previous estimate of 26.6 billion yen.

The struggling maker of small and midsize liquid crystal display panels expects to suffer a net loss for the 11th straight year, due chiefly to weaker demand for in-vehicle and smart watch displays.

JDI also lowered its sales projection, to 180 billion yen from 221.8 billion yen.

While apologizing for the dismal outlook, JDI Chairman and CEO Scott Callon told a press conference in Tokyo that the company would make the utmost effort to become profitable as soon as possible.

Callon said that JDI will stop focusing on the low-profitable display business and expand into sensors, data centers related to artificial intelligence, and packaging for advanced semiconductors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]