Japan Should Be World-Leading in AI Spread: Nvidia CEO

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang said Wednesday that Japan should be "world-leading" in the spread of artificial intelligence in society, noting its people's love for robots and the strong manufacturing sector.

"I can't imagine a better country to lead the robotics AI revolution than Japan," Huang said at the U.S. semiconductor giant's AI Summit in Tokyo, pointing to popular Japanese television anime titles featuring robots such as "Mazinger Z" and "Gundam."

The event was also attended by Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group Corp.

The two companies announced a series of collaborations in the AI field, including one for SoftBank to build the country's most powerful AI supercomputer with Nvidia's Blackwell chips.

Huang said that while Japanese information technology firms "could have been more aggressive over the last three decades" and "it's too late" to form a giant software industry, the country can still catch up in the field of AI.

