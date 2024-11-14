Japan Eyes Extraordinary Diet Session from Nov. 28.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party are discussing a plan to set the date for convening an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Nov. 28, informed sources said Thursday.

The session will be convened to discuss a fiscal 2024 supplementary budget that will finance a planned economic package and proposed revisions to the political funds control law in the wake of the LDP's slush funds scandal.

There is also a proposal to set the date for convening the extraordinary session on Nov. 29 in consideration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's overseas visit schedule.

Diet affairs chiefs of nine ruling and opposition parties and one parliamentary group held a meeting in the Diet on Thursday. The opposition side reiterated their call for the early convening of the session. Also, they sought the immediate start of discussions on the criteria for disclosure of the use of research, public relations and accommodation allowances that the government pays lawmakers. The ruling side did not respond to the requests immediately.

Hirofumi Ryu, Diet affairs chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters after the meeting, "With the opposition camp having a majority (in the House of Representatives, the lower Diet chamber), we will deliberate exhaustively before reaching conclusions."

