Japan-U.S.-S. Korea Summit to Be Held in Peru

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea will hold a meeting of their leaders on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Wednesday.

The trilateral meeting will bring together Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Sullivan did not mention a specific date for the trilateral summit. Biden is scheduled to visit Peru from Thursday to Saturday.

During his first term in office, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was known for his stance of making light of alliances.

In the upcoming talks, the three leaders are expected to discuss the institutionalization of trilateral cooperation with an eye on Trump's inauguration in January.

