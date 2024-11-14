2 U.S. Ospreys Make Unscheduled Landing in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Two Osprey transport aircraft of the U.S. military landed at Amami Airport in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima on Thursday morning, without giving advance notification.

No injuries were reported, and no civilian flights were affected.

Japan's Defense Ministry said that the Osprey planes made a precautionary landing after a warning lamp came on in one of the aircraft during flight.

According to the Kagoshima prefectural government, one of the Osprey transporters landed at the airport soon after the transport ministry's Naha Airport office informed the prefecture's Amami Airport management office of the landing at around 10:11 a.m.

After a similar notification at around 10:30 a.m., the other Osprey plane landed at around 10:45 a.m. Both aircraft left the airport by around 3:30 p.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]