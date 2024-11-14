U.N. Committee Adopts Japan-Led U.N. Resolution on Volunteerism

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--A U.N. General Assembly committee unanimously adopted on Wednesday a resolution jointly introduced by Japan and Brazil to strengthen volunteer activities.

The resolution, co-sponsored by 98 other countries, encourages people to participate in volunteer work regardless of age, gender or disability and calls on U.N. member nations to take measures to promote volunteerism.

“In the face of global challenges such as social inequality, natural disasters, and climate change, volunteerism is more crucial than ever, playing a vital role in ensuring no one is left behind,” Tomohiro Mikanagi, deputy permanent representative of Japan to the United Nations, told the Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs Committee, commonly known as the General Assembly’s Third Committee.

“This year’s resolution introduces new elements, including the inclusion of persons with disabilities, the promotion of inter-generational volunteering, and the further encouragement of women’s participation,” Mikanagi also said.

The General Assembly is expected to adopt the resolution by the end of the year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]