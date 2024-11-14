Ishiba Cabinet Approval Inches Up to 28.7 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet in November rose 0.7 percentage point from the previous month to 28.7 pct, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

An administration with a public approval rate of under 30 pct is said to be in the "danger zone."

The result highlights the persisting lack of voters' support for Ishiba's administration, after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's rout in the Oct. 27 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

The disapproval rate stood at 38.3 pct, up 8.2 points.

The survey also showed that 50.6 pct of respondents said that Ishiba should not resign, eclipsing 21.5 pct who expressed the opposite view.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]