Guilty Ruling Finalized for Ex-Head of Comfort Women Support Group

Seoul, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--A guilty sentence was finalized Thursday for a former leader of a group supporting former Korean "comfort women," who provided sex to Japanese troops before and during World War II.

On the day, South Korea's Supreme Court rejected appeals by the defendant and the prosecution against a lower court's ruling.

Yoon Mee-hyang, former head of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, was initially fined by a district court for embezzling donations to the group.

But a high court found her also guilty of fraudulently obtaining government subsidies and sentenced her to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years.

Following the Supreme Court's decision, the group issued a comment that it takes the decision seriously and will return the government subsidies immediately.

