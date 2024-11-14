Japan, EBRD Ink MOU on Green Reconstruction of Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Thursday concluded a memorandum of understanding to support the reconstruction of Ukraine with a focus on decarbonization in urban development.

The MOU was signed on the sidelines of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP29, being held in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.

Yutaka Matsuzawa, vice minister for global environmental affairs at the Japanese ministry, said that the initiative is expected to lead global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to virtually zero.

Mark Bowman, the EBRD's vice president for policy and partnerships, said that the initiative is expected to make a significant contribution to tackling climate change and addressing environmental issues.

As Ukraine's housing, transportation and other infrastructure facilities have been damaged by Russia's aggression, the Japanese side aims to support decarbonization-oriented reconstruction, such as the installation of solar panels, by providing funds for the EBRD's aid projects.

