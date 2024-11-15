Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Set Up Secretariat for Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Lima, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese, U.S. and South Korean leaders will agree on the establishment of a secretariat for the three-way cooperation when they meet in Peru on Friday, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday.

Sullivan made the remark to reporters on Air Force One on the way to Peru, where leaders from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum will attend a two-day summit from Friday.

The trilateral meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will be held on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

The three countries have been discussing at the vice minister level ways to institutionalize the trilateral cooperation strengthened under the Biden administration.

Uncertainty has grown over the fate of the trilateral cooperation ahead of the return to power of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who made light of security alliances during his first term as president.

