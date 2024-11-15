Ferrari Fetches Record 171 M. Yen at Tax Sale
Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Ferrari luxury car seized by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has fetched a price of 171,001,000 yen in an online public auction, Japan's National Tax Agency said Friday.
It was the highest price for any item, including real estate, at a tax sale in Japan. The previous record was 110.1 million yen for a real estate item.
Bidding for the Ferrari F12tdf, with a gunmetal body and a mileage of 1,509 kilometers, was open for three days until Wednesday, and there were 127 bids.
The starting price, set at 71.3 million yen, was the highest on record for a non-real estate item.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]