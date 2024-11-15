Japan, U.S., Australia Defense Chiefs to Meet on Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani will hold a three-way meeting with his counterparts from the United States and Australia in the Australian city of Darwin on Sunday.

"We want to strengthen collaboration with the next U.S. administration, based on the results of the meeting," Nakatani told a press conference Friday, apparently referring to concerns that multilateral cooperation could recede under the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

In the trilateral meeting, the first of its kind since May, the defense chiefs will discuss such issues as expanding joint exercises and expediting coordination on emergency response. They are expected to draw up a joint statement.

The three-way framework is "the framework with most potential to supplement and strengthen U.S. deterrence and response capabilities, and the core of collaboration among like-minded nations," Nakatani emphasized.

During his three-day visit to Australia from Saturday, Nakatani will also hold bilateral talks with his U.S. and Australian counterparts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]